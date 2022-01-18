You Can Live in This Sicilian House for Free for 1 Year

Photo courtesy of Claudia Zalla

There are a lot of people who deserve a dream vacation right now. One person will get it for free. Airbnb is looking for someone to become the host at a restored Sicilian home for the next year. The company is aiming to boost tourism and bring a new temporary resident to the village of Sambuca. Airbnb says it is "part of a wider commitment to support rural communities and cultural heritage in Europe." The person will live in the home rent-free and gets to keep the earnings from renting out one of the bedrooms through the home-sharing service. They'll also be able to bring along their family, partner, or even a friend to take up residence in Sambuca, with its population of about 6,000.

Thrillist TV Wine and Cheeseburger

Photo by Claudia Zalla

The house is described as a "decayed-turned-designer Italian heritage home." It's a three-story edifice, restored by Italian architectural firm Studio Didea. The house was modernized while retaining the historic touches of the region. "The beauty of this campaign is that it gives a second chance not just to an abandoned heritage home in the heart of our village," said Leonardo Ciaccio, Mayor of Sambuca di Sicilia. "It’s also a second chance to the person who moves into it. We see it as a designer makeover for the house and the host. We’re looking for someone who wants to live with the local population and participate in all the important moments of the community, from the grape harvest to olive picking and we can't wait to welcome whoever gets selected."

Photo by Claudia Zalla

You can apply at the Airbnb website through February 18. Though, be sure to sift through the fine print to make sure you're eligible and want the responsibilities that come with the house. There are classes in Italian, as well as Italian cookie classes available for the host. But you also need to "demonstrate a commitment to hosting one room in the house for a minimum of nine months." The house will only go to one person, and there are sure to be a whole lot of people interested, but it's a unique opportunity to shake up your life in an unexpected fashion.



Photo by Claudia Zalla