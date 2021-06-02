Airbnb Will Ban Parties Through the End of the Summer

Airbnb implemented a global ban on parties in August 2020 due to the pandemic. Travel is coming back in many places as vaccination rates rise, but the company isn't ready to lift restrictions.

Airbnb will extend its global ban on parties through the end of summer 2021, at a minimum. It said in an announcement that it hopes to continue to "cultivate safe and responsible travel." The company previously said that it would implement some booking restrictions over the July 4 weekend to discourage bookings from individuals looking to throw a party. Though, at that point, it had not announced any changes to its party restrictions.

When the ban was launched, the company said it would "remain in effect indefinitely until further notice." The ban's continuation is in part due to ongoing public health concerns around the world. Though, CEO Brian Chesky recently added, "We want to be really good community players all over the world."

In addition to stating the policy, Airbnb has removed the "event-friendly" filter in the site's search, as well as the "parties and events allowed" option under House Rules.

Guests under 25 will be restricted from booking entire homes in their local area under specific circumstances in the US, Canada, the UK, France, and Spain. In the US, any user without a history of positive reviews will not have the option of making a one-night reservation over the July 4 weekend, as previously announced.

It's all part of the company's efforts to reduce large gatherings as the pandemic continues in many places, despite the increasing number of individuals who are vaccinated and travel opening up between many countries.