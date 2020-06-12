Airbnb Just Made it Easier to Find Travel Destinations Within Driving Distance

States across the country have begun reopening following months of strict stay-at-home mandates. But while you might feel comfortable partaking in a socially distanced happy hour, that doesn’t necessarily translate to the same ease with flying -- germs, enclosed space, and all. Airbnb gets that, but doesn’t want you to sacrifice all summer travel as a result.

Instead, the homestay service is nudging customers to take nearby trips with a new set of initiatives. On Thursday, the company announced a new campaign promote domestic travel and local economic growth.

“While the travel industry, including Airbnb, has been hit hard by COVID-19 and there will continue to be tremendous uncertainty, our booking data shows that travel is beginning to bounce back and new survey research has identified a series of trends that will shape travel in the weeks and months to come,” Airbnb said in a statement on its website.