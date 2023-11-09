Take a Look at Some of Airbnb's Newly Named 'Guest Favorites'

If you're here, you're probably looking for some travel inspiration in terms of accommodations—or, maybe, you're at your wits' end because you have so many different options available that you don't know which one to choose.

Either way, you're in the right place to solve both issues. As part of its latest revamp, Airbnb just introduced a collection that might truly help when planning your next trip. Dubbed “Guest Favorites,” it features all the 2 million most-loved homes across the platform based on ratings, reviews, reliability, and other data. And there are listings for everyone, as these properties span across different categories, including Beach, Amazing Pools, Iconic Cities, Rooms, and even Amazing Views.

Even if you belong to the second category of people—with those who are overwhelmed with many different options—browsing through Guest Favorites might actually help. You won't have to worry about compromising on any angle, and once you've chosen your preferred destination, Guest Favorites homes are actually a no brainer.

Here's why. In addition to all being rated, on average, above 4.9 out of 5, the homes in this collection are also highly reliable, with host cancellations and quality-related customer service issues that are below 1% on average. You don't even have to worry about the price point—more than one in every three homes flaunt an average daily rate below $100. Guest Favorites are also inclusive and supportive, and almost 60% of properties are hosted by women, while almost 25% of them are hosted by older adults. And almost two thirds of hosts are Superhosts.

You can find Guest Favorites almost anywhere in the world, but some places are bustling with them more than others. According to Airbnb's data, the 10 countries and regions with the highest percentage of such listings include Ireland, New Zealand, Canada, Aruba, the US, Puerto Rico, French Polynesia, Iceland, the UK, and Brazil.

Here are some of the listings you'll find in Airbnb's Guest Favorites collection: