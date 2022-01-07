Airbnb Is Testing a New Policy That Aims to Prevent Racial Bias

Airbnb is testing a new policy in an effort to prevent racial bias.

The new policy will only allow hosts to see guests' initials instead of their full name—at least until a booking request is confirmed. After a booking is confirmed, the guest's full name will appear. For the time being, the experimental policy will only be implemented in Oregon, but, according to the lodging marketplace, it will be rolled out worldwide on January 31, 2022, and for at least two years.

According to Airbnb, this policy update is "consistent with a voluntary settlement agreement reached in 2019 with individuals in Oregon who raised concerns regarding the way guests' names are displayed when they seek to book a listing." In the aforementioned settlement, three African American women alleged that requiring users' full names and photographs allows Airbnb hosts to discriminate against people of color, as reported by KGW8.

In a statement, the company added, "Airbnb has no tolerance for discrimination and we have taken a number of steps to help fight bias." Airbnb also launched Project Lighthouse, which seeks to help it better understand racial discrimination by working with civil rights groups, among others.