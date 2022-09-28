You Can Stay in the Cottage from 'Hocus Pocus' Through Airbnb

We’re so deep into a world where a significant percentage of movies and shows are reboots (or prequels or legacyquels) that there are now even shows about a show being rebooted. Though, it wouldn’t be happening if there weren’t people who got excited about a reprise of their favorite characters.

That’s the case with Hocus Pocus. Maybe it doesn’t mean anything to you, but the movie has had a surprisingly long-lasting legacy. Now, it’s coming back, and you can crash with the Sanderson sisters, kind of. Airbnb is offering a stay at a recreation of the cottage from Hocus Pocus in Salem, Massachusetts.