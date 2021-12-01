You Can Spend the Night in the 'Home Alone' House for the Holidays

Whether you watch every episode of Fuller House or are still gnashing your teeth that there's a new Mighty Ducks , it's possible part of that feeling is driven by a love of those things from your past. Well, Airbnb is going to let you submerge yourself in those fond memories. You can book a stay at the iconic Chicago-area house from the original Home Alone.

If you cannot or choose not to keep pace with the avalanche of reboots, you're not alone. (Speaks in "old man shaking his fist at the sky.") Though, that probably means you missed that there's a Home Alone reboot on Disney+ now.

You can spend the night in the McCallister home with Buzz, Kevin's big brother, as your host. Plus, it'll only cost you $25, which is pretty much the best rate you're going to find on Airbnb.

Your night home alone in the McCallister house includes festive decorations, a trimmed tree, booby traps around the house, '90s junk food, "a meet and greet with a real-life tarantula," pizza delivered to the house, and some microwavable mac and cheese. Though, the announcement does clarify that you're setting the traps not getting trapped by them. You're Kevin, not Marv. You also get a Lego Home Alone kit that you can take home.

The catch is that there's just one night available. You'll have to stay in the house on December 12, so it'll be a mad rush to book the house when it becomes available on December 7 at 1 pm CT. Your $25 booking will accommodate up to four guests. Click that "book" button with the urgency of Kevin running from the monster in the basement.