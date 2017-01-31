Airbnb Hosts Share Horror Stories About Nightmare Guests

"When i let her inside she was very noisy. After about 30 minutes she fell asleep. I was waken up suddenly by her trying to "sneak" in my bed... I asked what she was doing, and told her to use the other room. She refused and wanted to cuddle with me - also saying she was willing to pay more. I told her, quite aggressive, to use the other room or leave. At the point she simply got mad at me. After about 15 minutes she bust the door open and comes in the room trying to sell me some of her organic product called vitamin plus or something. I was furious. She kept going for about 1 hour before the almost fell asleep in the door opening. She gave me 5 stars." — Lars the Wise