Airbnb Hosts Share Horror Stories About Nightmare Guests

Airbnb has been around for nine years already. For many, it has become a go-to hub for vacation housing. For others, weird hosts have made them go back to the (relative) predictability of hotels. Though, the bad stories cut both ways. Many people have a decent experience hosting through the platform, but there are plenty who have found themselves hosting a guest from hell.
Some of those hosts — and, ahem, former hosts — have gathered on Reddit to share horror stories of hosting through Airbnb. Unsurprisingly, most of them aren't renting out their home through the platform any longer and even more unsurprisingly, there's poop involved.
"When i let her inside she was very noisy. After about 30 minutes she fell asleep. I was waken up suddenly by her trying to "sneak" in my bed... I asked what she was doing, and told her to use the other room. She refused and wanted to cuddle with me - also saying she was willing to pay more. I told her, quite aggressive, to use the other room or leave. At the point she simply got mad at me. After about 15 minutes she bust the door open and comes in the room trying to sell me some of her organic product called vitamin plus or something. I was furious. She kept going for about 1 hour before the almost fell asleep in the door opening. She gave me 5 stars." — Lars the Wise
"Not a huge thing, but a guy left all (and I really mean all) my dishes and plates greasy after staying just one night. Weirdly enough, he also used and entire bottle of shower gel." — Sheraff33
It doesn't happen to everyone and these stories aren't verified, but yeesh, be sure to read the reviews of the people you're renting to.
