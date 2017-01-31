News

Airbnb Hosts Share Horror Stories About Nightmare Guests

By Published On 01/30/2017
terrible airbnb guests
Shutterstock

Airbnb has been around for nine years already. For many, it has become a go-to hub for vacation housing. For others, weird hosts have made them go back to the (relative) predictability of hotels. Though, the bad stories cut both ways. Many people have a decent experience hosting through the platform, but there are plenty who have found themselves hosting a guest from hell.

Some of those hosts — and, ahem, former hosts — have gathered on Reddit to share horror stories of hosting through Airbnb. Unsurprisingly, most of them aren't renting out their home through the platform any longer and even more unsurprisingly, there's poop involved.

The Worst Nightmare

Comment from discussion Hosts on Airbnb, who was your worst guest?.

Really?

Comment from discussion Hosts on Airbnb, who was your worst guest?.

3 a.m. Check-In

"When i let her inside she was very noisy. After about 30 minutes she fell asleep. I was waken up suddenly by her trying to "sneak" in my bed... I asked what she was doing, and told her to use the other room. She refused and wanted to cuddle with me - also saying she was willing to pay more. I told her, quite aggressive, to use the other room or leave. At the point she simply got mad at me. After about 15 minutes she bust the door open and comes in the room trying to sell me some of her organic product called vitamin plus or something. I was furious. She kept going for about 1 hour before the almost fell asleep in the door opening. She gave me 5 stars." — Lars the Wise

The Show Gel Lover

"Not a huge thing, but a guy left all (and I really mean all) my dishes and plates greasy after staying just one night. Weirdly enough, he also used and entire bottle of shower gel." — Sheraff33

Weird, But Turned Out OK

Comment from discussion Hosts on Airbnb, who was your worst guest?.

No. No. No. 

Comment from discussion Hosts on Airbnb, who was your worst guest?.

Also, Awful

Comment from discussion Hosts on Airbnb, who was your worst guest?.

It doesn't happen to everyone and these stories aren't verified, but yeesh, be sure to read the reviews of the people you're renting to. 

h/t The Fix

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record but has never met the fingernail lady. He’s written for Sports Illustrated, Rolling Stone, Men’s Journal, The Rumpus, and other digital wonderlands. Follow him @dlukenelson.

