You Can Spend the Night in the House from 'Scream' This Halloween

It sounds a bit like a bet from a horror movie starring kids who roam their neighborhood without supervision. You can spend the night in a creepy house. Though, your friends aren't going to give you $5 or their Halloween candy. You'll just get a night away from home. Airbnb is listing the house from Scream. It's the original film's 25th anniversary, and there's a new installment in the series hitting theaters in January 2022. That makes it a perfect time to scare the crap out of yourself and stay in a spooky house. You'll be able to book one of three one-night stays that are available, and it's only going to cost you $5 a night.

Your host will be sheriff Dewey Riley aka David Arquette. So, you're probably going to get a series of tips on how to survive living inside a horror movie. He'll be welcoming guests for a single-night stay on October 27, October 29, and October 31. The house comes with a land-line phone that goes directly to Ghostface, a Scream marathon (on VHS), a Scream gift pack, 90s-themed snacks, and access to the entire house where the horrible things in the movie happened. You'll be able to rush to make the booking starting at 1 pm ET on October 12. Those will be the only three nights available at the Northern California home, so you're going to want to be fast. And yes, you should definitely buy a Ghostface mask to scare the friends you bring with you for the night.

