Airbnb Just Banned Indoor Security Cameras at Its Vacation Rentals

Odds are, you've probably stumbled upon quite a few of those TikToks showing you how to figure out whether your hotel mirror is real or fake, so that you can understand whether someone could be looking into your private hotel room from the other side of the wall.

Now, it looks like the whole privacy situation has evolved, and people are on the lookout for hidden security cameras everywhere they stay when they travel, especially in vacation rentals. The issue has grown so much that multiple outlets have been giving travelers advice on how to spot such privacy-breaching cameras on the properties they're staying at.

Luckily, Airbnb itself is now doing something about it, too. The vacation rental booking platform just announced that it is officially banning its hosts from using indoor security cameras globally, and it is adding more comprehensive rules on how hosts can set up and use outdoor cameras and other devices.

The new policy, which will go into effect starting April 30, is an effort to protect the privacy of travelers and renters. Before the new changes were announced, Airbnb used to allow hosts to set up indoor security cameras in specific common areas, including hallways and living rooms, as long as the renters were made aware of them before booking, and as long as they could be easily spotted. They were never allowed in sleeping areas and bathrooms. Now, all indoor cameras will be banned, regardless of their location.

​​"Our goal was to create new, clear rules that provide our community with greater clarity about what to expect on Airbnb," Juniper Downs, Airbnb’s head of community policy and partnerships, said in a statement. "These changes were made in consultation with our guests, Hosts and privacy experts, and we'll continue to seek feedback to help ensure our policies work for our global community."

Select outdoor security cameras and noise decibel monitors will still be allowed as long as they follow specific rules set by the revised policy. Doorbell cameras and noise decibel monitors will still be permitted (as long as they don't also monitor indoor areas), but hosts will need to disclose their presence and location before guests proceed to book them. In some more privacy-oriented outdoor areas, including enclosed outdoor showers or saunas, outdoor cameras won't be allowed.