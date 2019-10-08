FYI, the Goodyear Blimp Is on Airbnb and You Can Sleep in It for $150

As Jeremih sang in his hit single "Planez":
I can put you in the Mile High Club, what's up?
Let's take a trip
Have you ever read "The World Is Yours"
On a blimp?
Now Airbnb is saying the exact same thing to you -- sorta -- with its new "touchdown stay" aboard the iconic Goodyear Blimp. The blimp experience, designed as a celebration of college football's 150th anniversary, is hosted by Goodyear Chief Pilot Jerry Hissem. In other words, you can sleep on a blimp. And the world is yours.
"No matter who you root for on Saturdays, no one can deny the Blimp-sized place Goodyear’s iconic airship holds in college football’s heart," Airbnb said in a press release. "To celebrate the spirit of the gridiron pastime and its fans, Goodyear is listing the famous Goodyear Blimp on Airbnb, with three one-night stays leading up to the college football rivalry game at the University of Michigan on October 26."
This is not the first unique Airbnb experience I've written about in recent days. Just last week, I covered the company's new "Animal Experiences," which will allow you to eat with alpacas, among other odd and wondrous combos. But now they're elevating business.
Timothy DeLaGhetto and David So Devour all the Bacon at the Blue Ribbon Bacon Festival
You'll also get tickets to the Michigan-Notre Dame game and official gear to ascend in during your stay. You can begin requesting a stay aboard the blimp starting on October 15, and the building you'll go to at the beginning of the experience is located in Mogadore, Ohio (that's a suburb in Akron.) Here's the page for booking, and here are things to do in Cleveland if you're twiddling your thumbs pre-stay in Akron.
The blimp's home is the size of 2.6 football fields and features a lakefront hang with grilling amenities and corn hole. Hissem told USA TODAY that they will also provide tours of the facilities. Four fans can tag along, but only two are allowed to sleep in the blimp, and perhaps join the mile high club if that is of mutual interest to the participants.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.