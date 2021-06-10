12 Winners Can Spend a Year Living in Airbnbs Around the World for Free
Take advantage of that work-from-home lifestyle while you still can.
With work from home gigs persisting—even as we slowly rebound from the pandemic—employees are fleeing major cities to work from wherever they want.
Now, Airbnb is getting in on that remote life, with its new "Live Anywhere on Airbnb" program, in which 12 lucky winners will get to stay exclusively at Airbnb listings around the world for a year, entirely for free. They'll even get a transportation allowance for hopping from destination to destination. And if living for free wasn't enough, participants can list their own primary residence on Airbnb while they travel to earn some extra cash.
According to the site's recent report on travel and living, stays that are 28 days or longer increased by 10% between 2019 and 2021, with 11% of long-term guests saying they were living a "nomadic lifestyle," which is what inspired Airbnb's new program, which will take place from July 2021 to July 2022.
"The experience of living on Airbnb has been truly transformational for us,” long-term Airbnb guest and full-time traveler Debbie Campbell (aka one part of The Senior Nomads, who have spent the last eight years living in over 270 different Airbnbs across 85 countries) said in a press release. “Live Anywhere on Airbnb will give even more people the opportunity to see the world through a whole new lens, just as we have. We’re excited to see more people living and working from wherever they choose.”Each participant—and you must be at least 18 years old to apply, as well as willing to travel for 12 months—can bring up to three companions along on the journey. Applications are officially open, which means you can head over to the site and drop an entry.