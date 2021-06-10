12 Winners Can Spend a Year Living in Airbnbs Around the World for Free

With work from home gigs persisting—even as we slowly rebound from the pandemic—employees are fleeing major cities to work from wherever they want.

Now, Airbnb is getting in on that remote life, with its new "Live Anywhere on Airbnb" program, in which 12 lucky winners will get to stay exclusively at Airbnb listings around the world for a year, entirely for free. They'll even get a transportation allowance for hopping from destination to destination. And if living for free wasn't enough, participants can list their own primary residence on Airbnb while they travel to earn some extra cash.

According to the site's recent report on travel and living, stays that are 28 days or longer increased by 10% between 2019 and 2021, with 11% of long-term guests saying they were living a "nomadic lifestyle," which is what inspired Airbnb's new program, which will take place from July 2021 to July 2022.