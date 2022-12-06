Airbnb Will Rent Hobbiton to 'Lord of the Rings' Fans for the First Time Ever

Courtesy of Larnie Nicholson / Airbnb

Fans of Lord of the Rings and, more specifically, the underappreciated prequel trilogy The Hobbit have reason to celebrate. Airbnb has constructed a unique Hobbit-inspired experience that will give you bragging rights at the next Council of Elrond. Airbnb will offer three overnight stays at the Hobbiton Movie Set in New Zealand. It's a celebration of the 10th anniversary of The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey. "For more than two decades, we’ve welcomed millions of passionate fans to the Hobbiton Movie Set, but never before has anyone had the opportunity to spend a night in Middle-earth," host Russell Alexander said.

Alexander is opening up his family's property so a few lucky travelers can live like a descendant of Bilbo Baggins. Hobbiton, in New Zealand's Waikato region, sits on a 2,500-acre working farm. Alexander will welcome up to four guests for three separate two-night stays, which will cost just $10 NZD per night. (That's about $6.50 USD.) Visitors will have access to "44 Hobbit Holes," the Millhouse, the Green Dragon Inn (where you are definitely welcome to sing like Merry and Pippin), and other familiar locations from the mind of J.R.R. Tolkien and films of Peter Jackson.

It is a unique package that gives travelers a reason to log onto Airbnb without getting frustrated by the ever-changing pile of fees and chores. Instead of being asked to take out the garbage and mow the lawn, the trip includes access to a "personal Hobbit Hole," a banquet at the Green Dragon, and a tour of the Hobbiton set. The little slice of Middle-earth is available to book starting at 10 am NZDT on December 14. The available stays occur on March 2-4, March 9-11, and March 16-18. You not only have to be quick with your attempt to book, but you also have to be over 18, have a verified Airbnb profile, and have a history of positive reviews. The $10 NZD price is alluring, but that does not include travel. So, if you're fortunate enough to head to Hobbiton, you'll need to arrange for your own travel to Auckland, New Zealand.

