Airbnb Just Announced A Slew of New Features to Woo Travelers

A decade ago, Airbnb seemed like it had recalibrated the entire travel industry. You could book cheap rooms and apartments in new cities, and have the opportunity to meet locals. It felt like it was an opportunity to have a more authentic experience than what could be offered at cookie-cutter hotels. But over the years, it's felt as though the booking platform changed. Far too many Airbnbs became business opportunities for the most annoying people you went to high school with, and the charm and the intimacy of the experience faded. A quick browse of social media confirms as much; it is not rare to see people bemoaning the cleaning fees and high costs of booking vacation rentals. Some people have gone so far as to suggest that hotels are the better deal—you pay one price and never have to think about cleaning up after yourself. It’s been such a cultural shift that The Atlantic just went long about the noticeable change. Writer Kate Lindsay described a recent Vermont Airbnb she stayed in as "units that lean less 'cozy ski lodge' and more 'IKEA display room that has never known human touch.'"

To Airbnb's credit, it seems like the company is hearing the complaints and concerns. On Wednesday, Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky posted to X (formerly Twitter) about major changes coming to the platform in response to a survey of customers conducted in May 2023. That May survey found that the top suggestions for changes from customers were: Lower cleaning fees

Better search and filters

Verified listings

Better customer service

Guest loyalty program

Total price with taxes

Better review system

Lower prices

In the months after, Airbnb continued to tweak their approach to these top areas of concern. Since adding a total display price to listings, the company says 260,882 Airbnb listings have lowered or removed cleaning fees on the platform. On X, Chesky shared that 3 million listings on the platforms don't have cleaning fees at all. The platform has over 7 million active listings, for context.

It's important to note here that these updates to cleaning fees aren't a complete overhaul of cleaning fee policies; instead the total price display now makes it harder for individual listers to hide outrageous cleaning fees that are only revealed during the checkout process. Lower cleaning fees aren't the only attempt Airbnb is trying to make the platform more affordable—the platform attributes new pricing tools for hosts as part of the reason many are offering weekly and monthly discounts. And overall, Airbnb really wants to drive home the point that when it comes down to it, its listings are still cheaper than booking hotels on average.

Courtesy of Airbnb

"Against the backdrop of increasing prices industry-wide, and with an average nightly rate of $127 in July 2023, the average nightly price of a one-bedroom listing on Airbnb is 1 percent lower than it was in July 2022 - while hotel prices have gone up 10 percent to $163 over the same period," an Airbnb representative shared with Thrillist. Earlier this week, Chesky announced a few additional new features that have been long requested. Starting later this year, Airbnb will begin verifying listings in its five most popular countries: the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, and France. Verified listings will start appearing in February. By fall 2024, Airbnb plans to start verifying listings in 30 countries. The company shared that it has blocked over 157,000 fake listings from being posted on the platform this year, and removed 59,000 fake listings.

The other big changes on the platform are new search features and added filters for searching. Starting this week, Airbnb will automatically display options for similar dates if search results for a specific time period are limited. Two new filters will be added as well: the option for pet-friendly listings and listings with king-sized beds. The company also shared plans for continued improvements to its customer service, with more changes slated for November. With all of these changes, Airbnb does seem on track to address some of the public's criticisms. Even with all of the challenges presented in the past few years, the platform still has a loyal customer base. But short-term rental properties at large are having somewhat of a reckoning at the moment—NYC just passed strict legislation on short-term rentals, and other cities are reportedly considering following suit. The legislation—and some of the largest criticisms leveled against vacation rentals—has less to do with how good they are for customers, and everything to do with how bad they can be for locals. The short-term rental economy has contributed to affordable housing crises in major cities, small towns, and everything in between. Unfortunately, that's an issue that new search filters probably won't be able to address. Still, with the travel industry continuing to expand, the demand for affordable, more authentic hospitality experiences isn't likely to go anywhere. With the latest batch of changes and updates from Airbnb, the company seems prepared to maintain a strong foothold in the accommodations space.