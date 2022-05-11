Airbnb Just Released Its Biggest Platform Update in a Decade, Here's What's New

Airbnb is constantly tweaking its platform, but the home-share service is billing its latest update as its biggest in a decade. The company is introducing three major new features to its platform with the promise of making finding a place to stay more straightforward and efficient.

Here's an overview of each new feature:

Airbnb Categories

This feature groups homes into 56 groups based on location, style, amenities, and more. There are also categories like National Parks, Skiing, Barns, Treehouses, and Amazing Pools. Airbnb hopes this will open travelers up to destinations they didn't know about; there are 100,000 towns and cities represented on Airbnb, many of which aren't typical tourist destinations. The company used machine learning to analyze thousands of reviews, photos, and descriptions to develop the categories, allowing for a new way to search for vacation opportunities.

Split Stays

More people are using Airbnb for longer stays, but not all accommodations are available for these lengths of time. This new feature will allow users to split their stay between two homes, allowing them more flexibility if they need to stay in one area for a while or plan a trip with multiple destinations.

AirCover

This new guest feature guarantees users four primary protections for free with every stay: Booking Protection Guarantee, Check-In Guarantee, Get-What-You-Booked Guarantee, and a 24-Hour Safety Line.

Booking Protection will find you a similar home or refund your money if a host cancels within 30 days. Check-In guarantees that you will be able to check in and stay at your home or refund your money. Get-What-You-Booked gives you a three-day grace period to report any significant discrepancies between the listing and what you receive, and Airbnb will find you similar or better accommodations or refund your money. The 24-Hour Safety Line gives you around-the-clock resources if you're feeling unsafe for any reason.

All three features are already available on the app and website, just in time for your spring and summer travels.