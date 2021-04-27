Airbnb Will Let You Be the Only Resident on a Mountain in Montana

Big Sky Resort and mountaineer Conrad Anker are setting up two guests as the lone human occupants of the Andesite Mountain. If you're the guest, you'll have 5,850 acres of gorgeous wilderness to explore for $88 a night.

Maybe that kind of traveler is attracted to Airbnb , but they're certainly using the service. The company says that Montana is its top trending destination for the summer. So, Airbnb is giving travelers what they want with a special Montana-based promotion that could make you the lone resident of a mountain from October 7-9.

Despite the challenges, many are starting to think about a return to travel in the not too distant future. Still, Paris or New York might not be first on the list for many people searching for travel that will allow them to maintain some social distancing.

Depending on what you're looking for out of the trip, you'll also get access to a private trip to Lone Peak, the highest scenic overlook in the state. You can also take advantage of 100 miles of hiking and biking trails, a private call with Anker while he's on Everest that weekend (pending that you can get a connection with him), a dinner for two in a nearby mountain yurt, fly fishing access and supplies, horseback riding, and, of course, prime stargazing real estate. You'll be on the mountain as the Draconid meteor shower hits its peak. There's even a telescope at the cabin. (Though, this isn't going to be one of the year's best meteor showers.)

As part of the stay, Airbnb is making donations to two local organizations: Big Sky Youth Empowerment and the Montana Conservation Corps.

If you want to book the unique stay, know that Airbnb is still adhering to local Covid-19 protocols. You'll have to live in the US and live in the same household as the other guest to book the mountain stay. Plus, it's going to be difficult to book anyhow with just one two-night stay on offer. You'll be able to race to make the booking on May 13 at 1 pm EDT. If the situation around the pandemic changes for the worse close to the October weekend when it's scheduled, the company will offer the guest who booked the room a $1,000 Airbnb coupon. If you can make it happen, though, it'll definitely be a noteworthy vacation after you may have refrained from travel for more than a year.