These Were the Most-Liked Homes on Airbnb's Instagram in 2022

Photo by @villapairidaeza courtesy of Airbnb

PTO might be limited, but the time we're allowed to spend daydreaming sure isn't—and it shows. Airbnb just released a list of the most-liked homes from its Instagram in 2022, and it's a journey through some of the world's most gorgeous locations. Featuring incredible houses and apartments in secluded towns and vibrant global cities, the list lets us travel—mentally, at least—to the Americas, Europe, and even Asia.

Photo by @hector_ceballos courtesy of Airbnb

At the top of the list with over 20,000 likes, the listing for Casa de Sanchez officially wins the prize for the most liked Airbnb on Instagram in 2022. Located in San José de Ocoa, Dominican Republic, this mountain getaway offers incredible views from its perched-up structure, and it gives off the vibe of an incredibly well-decorated tree house surrounded by gorgeous nature.

Photo by @sigaafabi courtesy of Airbnb

You'll have to book a trip to Brazil to discover the second most-liked Airbnb of 2022. Dubbed “Glass hut in the forest,” the listing is nested in the Vale das Furnas, which is a massive forest in a canyon. Just like Casa de Sanchez, here nature is the main protagonist, and the huge cabin windows as well as the absence of Wi-Fi allow guests to reconnect with our planet without distractions.

Photo by @thestep_ny courtesy of Airbnb