Airbnb Just Revealed the Rentals People Are Dreaming About During Lockdown

Most people have spent a lot of time indoors, at home this spring, doing their part to slow the pandemic. It's not surprising that many are spending time on the couch daydreaming about a getaway, far from the pile of dishes in the sink. Airbnb has proof.

The home-sharing network has pulled data from its site to share the places about which many are daydreaming. It has put together a list of the homes that have most frequently been added to wish lists since March. The wishlist feature on the site allows users to save a house for later. They may or may not wind up booking the getaway, but it's a window into the kind of wanderlust travelers are feeling.

One detail that ties many of these homes together is the opportunity for continued social distancing. Users appear to be added gorgeous, remote dream houses to their wish list. It may be the result of would-be travelers hoping to find a getaway they could realistically take at some future moment when we're still social distancing, but less fervently. (Whether or not that's a reality that will come during the pandemic is debatable.)

Here's a look at the 10 most wish-listed houses on Airbnb from March 11 to May 4, 2020.