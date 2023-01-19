These Are the Most Wish-Listed New Airbnb Listings This Year

There are a lot of new listings on Airbnb. These are some of the best.

Airbnb has changed over the years. It has shifted away from being the place you go to save money and get a little extra space compared with staying in a hotel. Now, you might be asked to take out the garbage or mow the lawn, and the price might be closer to a hotel suite. What you can still find through the service, however, is unique spaces you won't dig up anywhere else. 

To get your travel plans moving in 2023, Airbnb has highlighted 13 homes added to the platform this year that are featured in the most user wishlists. It's an enviable display of places you wouldn't mind spending a relaxing week.

All of the featured stays could be found under the "New" category on Airbnb. It's a category that was just added to the site in November.  Here's a preview of some of the most desired new homes to hit the platform in recent weeks.

Modern Smoky Mtn Getaway Cabin - Gatlinburg, Tennessee
 

Hidden Haven - Cape Town, South Africa

Invisible House Joshua Tree - Joshua Tree, California (also pictured at the top of the page)

JT Luxury Villas - Joshua Tree, California

Le Moulin Vert - Varen, France

Luxury Glass Tiny House - Warren, Vermont

Private Mtn Retreat - Blue Ridge, Georgia

Scenic A-Frame Retreat - Grass Valley, California

Shackup Tower - Broad Cove, Nova Scotia, Canada

Taos Skybox "Stargazer" High Desert Retreat - El Prado, New Mexico

Unikt Designat Ekologiskt Naturhus - Bralanda, Sweden

‘Tally-Ho’ Tiny Home - Hawson, South Australia, Australia

Zion Kolob Canyon - Cedar City, Utah

