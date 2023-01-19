These Are the Most Wish-Listed New Airbnb Listings This Year

Airbnb has changed over the years. It has shifted away from being the place you go to save money and get a little extra space compared with staying in a hotel. Now, you might be asked to take out the garbage or mow the lawn, and the price might be closer to a hotel suite. What you can still find through the service, however, is unique spaces you won't dig up anywhere else.

To get your travel plans moving in 2023, Airbnb has highlighted 13 homes added to the platform this year that are featured in the most user wishlists. It's an enviable display of places you wouldn't mind spending a relaxing week.

All of the featured stays could be found under the "New" category on Airbnb. It's a category that was just added to the site in November. Here's a preview of some of the most desired new homes to hit the platform in recent weeks.