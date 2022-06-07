Stay in the Mystery Machine on the California Coast with Matthew Lillard

Courtesy of Ja Tecson

The never-ending nostalgia machine of pop culture isn't just at work in movies like the Top Gun legacyquel. You can take that nostalgia on vacation as well. If you're celebrating the 20th anniversary of the live-action Scooby-Doo, well, Airbnb is too. It might be unexpected to find people celebrating a movie that clocked a 30% on Rotten Tomatoes (the sequel fared worse at 22%), but here we are. Matthew Lillard, who was beautifully cast as Shaggy, is hosting three nights in a re-creation of the Mystery Machine through Airbnb.

Courtesy of Ja Tecson

The booking is a van-life vacation along the Southern California coastline. If you're fortunate enough to grab one of the three one-night stays, you'll also get all-you-can-eat snacks, games, and a retro TV to watch the movie, according to the announcement. Additionally, Lillard himself will greet you at Shaggy's ride, which is, like, awesome, man.

Courtesy of Ja Tecson

The stays are available on June 24, 25, and 26. Impressively, a night in the van will only run you $20. With only three nights available, however, it will be a hot commodity. The Mystery Machine is available to book starting on June 16 at 1 pm ET. Once those three nights are gone, they're gone. Who could resist the allure of a portable CD player, lava lamp, puka shell necklace, and Sugar Ray albums? That list sounds like a joke, and it is, but it's also a true accounting of items in the van. More alluring is that outdoor-seating set-up to chill like Shaggy through the long California night.

Courtesy of Hogwash Studios

