Airbnb Launches New Private Rooms to Try to Win Travelers Over

In recent years, Airbnb has faced a growing number of valid criticisms. What started out as a way to stay somewhere cheaply in a new destination has raised serious questions about issues like gentrification, personal safety, price transparency, affordability, and discrimination, to name a few examples.

Just as social media and internet forums have taken notice of some unhappy Airbnb customers, so has the company itself. In an announcement shared on May 3, Airbnb announced that there will be many changes coming to the platform, based on customer feedback.

"Airbnb began as a way to stay in a room in someone else's home. This original idea of sharing a home offers two unique benefits. First, it's more affordable for guests. More than 80 percent of private rooms are under $100/night, with an average rate of $67/night," the statement reads. "Second, staying with a Host is a great way to meet someone new and experience the city like a local."

The vacation rental platform is introducing Airbnb Rooms, which is an "all-new" (but perhaps very old) take on the original function of Airbnb. Airbnb Rooms will include a Host Passport, which will tell you everything you need to know about your potential host before your stay, and a new Rooms search category which includes more that 1 million listings. The filters for this search category have also been updated, so you can specifically search out the Airbnb Rooms experience.

There will also be new privacy features, so you'll be able to determine essential information like whether your room will lock, you'll have your own bathroom, and other crucial details.

Airbnb Rooms is just one of nearly 50 new features launching today on the site. Airbnb claims it has improved "nearly every aspect of the Airbnb service—and we're doing it based on feedback from our community." That means every screen you encounter, every policy, and every customer service experience—all of it is slated to be changed and hopefully improved upon.