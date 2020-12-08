Airbnb Will Limit Access to New Year's Eve Rentals in 2020

We've seen the warnings over and over. Experts and the CDC have recommended people refrain from traveling over the holidays. Though, as we saw with Thanksgiving, not everyone is going to abide by that advice in the middle of a pandemic with reported cases continuing to rise.

Airbnb has announced steps to avoid its service being a reason behind holiday transmission lending itself to an even further surge. The company has implemented a two-night minimum for all full-home listings over New Year's Eve. Though, there are instances where that two-night minimum requirement will not apply.

"Guests who have a history of positive reviews on Airbnb will not be subject to this restriction," the company's statement reads. Additionally, it notes that it "will allow already booked one-night reservations to go through as planned, as our data has historically shown that one-night New Year’s Eve bookings made prior to now very rarely lead to unauthorized parties."

This rule will be enacted in the US, Canada, Mexico, the UK, Spain, France, and Australia. It also requires guests to attest they will not throw a party at the home at the time of booking, with Airbnb saying that "they may be pursued legally by Airbnb if they break our rules on parties and events."

This is similar to a one-night rental ban the company put in place over Halloween and extends other restrictions it put in place back in August. That includes a global party ban. The ban seems prudent, given the chance that bars and other gathering places may be closed in many states when the year turns over.