The Guinness Brewery Is on Airbnb So You Can Have a Big Kid Willy Wonka Experience

Entering Willy Wonka's chocolate factory was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Charlie. But we all know Grandpa Joe would much rather have had a golden ticket to the Guinness Storehouse. For the first time ever, Guinness is going to allow someone to spend the night at the Storehouse and the Grandpa Joes of the world can rejoice.

It's a joint promotion with Airbnb that will allow two people to spend the night in the Guinness Storehouse where Arthur Guinness -- who they list as the Airbnb host -- signed a 9,000-year lease in 1759.