Airbnb Is Cracking Down on New Year's Eve Parties This Year

As a direct response to the pandemic, Airbnb cracked down on parties across the globe in 2020, before later extending that ban through summer of this year. It doesn't look like the rental marketplace is easing up on those restrictions anytime soon either. In fact, it just announced a new set of guidelines for New Year's Eve.

On Wednesday, Airbnb announced plans to restrict guests without positive reviews on Airbnb from making one-night reservations on NYE, as well as deploying more stringent rules for two-night stays—like local or last minute bookings—across the US, Canada, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, France, Spain, and the UK.

"As we build upon the party ban and continue to protect our community during this unprecedented time, certain holidays, such as New Years’ Eve, attract higher risks of unauthorized or disruptive parties," the company said in a blog post. "That’s why we’re introducing new products and policies to crack down on disruptive NYE parties, helping to protect our Hosts and minimizing neighborhood disruption. The anchor of this plan is a ban on one-night NYE bookings in entire home listings for guests without a history of positive reviews."

The policy was first piloted in 2020, and according to Airbnb, over 243,000 guests across the globe faced these restrictions in an effort to prevent disruptive parties. Other holidays, like Fourth of July and Halloween, saw similar guidelines as well.

"Our Community Standards prohibit members of the Airbnb Community from creating a nuisance that disturbs the surrounding neighborhood," Airbnb said. "Hosts and guests can meet this standard by making sure they clearly align on expectations for gatherings at listings. While we believe most guests are respectful, we’ve created our Parties and Events policy to provide clear guidance on what is expected from everyone."