Airbnb’s Sleepover at the Louvre Lets You Spend the Night With Mona Lisa

An underground hygge in Washington, a treehouse in Germany, an aluminum pod on the Scottish Highlands -- there are tons of cool places you can stay on Airbnb. But it’s safe to say that none of these appealing listings will come close to the latest addition to the service’s options. On Tuesday, Airbnb and the Louvre announced they’re transforming the museum into a hotel for a night.
You won’t be able to log into your Airbnb account and just book a night at the museum, though. You’ll have to enter to win, and cross your fingers Airbnb chooses you and a guest for a chance to sleep alongside some of the most famous works of art, including the Mona Lisa. Winners will head to the museum “as the sun sets on Paris” on April 30, according to a release from the company.
Once inside, winners will be taken on a bespoke tour, previously taken by President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, as well as Beyonce and Jay-Z. You probably won’t have the chance to fully recreate The Carters’ “Apeshit” music video, but if you show up in matching green and pink suits you can at least get a copycat photo for Instagram. It’s pretty much the same thing.
The Louvre will be totally transformed to feature all the comforts of home, including a Persian lounge sofa with a view of the Mona Lisa, a record player to listen to your favorite songs on vinyl, and a lavish pop-up dining room near the Venus of Milo, who will “‘host’ an extravagant feast.” Guests will also be treated to an intimate acoustic concert in Napoleon III’s chambers, according to Airbnb.
Once the fun is over, the winner and their guest will get to sleep beneath the Louvre’s famous glass Pyramid in a mini-pyramid specially designed to celebrate the building’s 30th anniversary. The tiny pyramid will have a big comfy bed and other bedroom furniture to help you feel at home for the night.
“We are happy to offer this unique and special experience for two people to stay in the museum overnight, in a bespoke pyramid shaped bedroom,” Anne-Laure Beatrix, the deputy managing director of the Musee du Louvre, said in a statement. “We know that many people would love the opportunity to wander alone at night through the Louvre and we want this to be a magical and unforgettable experience.”
The once-in-a-lifetime opportunity is being brought to art lovers by Airbnb’s Night @ franchise. Previously, it’s allowed people to spend the night in Dracula’s Castle, a Lego House, and a Shark Aquarium. To enter, go to Airbnb.com/louvre before April 12 and answer one simple question: Why would you be the Mona Lisa’s perfect guest? Make sure you’re answer’s good because only one person can win.
If you don’t win, it’s not the end of the world. Airbnb’s partnership with the Louvre will include other unique experiences set to take place from May until the end of the year. While you won’t get the chance to sleep in the museum again, you could win exclusive visits and intimate concerts there and that’s more than most of your friends will be able to say they’ve done.
If you’ve always dreamed of sleeping among famous works of art, now’s your chance. You’re probably never going to get an opportunity like this again.
