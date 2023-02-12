You Can Now Book Palais Garnier of 'The Phantom of the Opera' on Airbnb

There are once-in-a-lifetime experiences, and then there are experiences so exquisite that they transcend any measurement of time or rarity. The new opportunity to book a night at the Palais Garnier in Paris on Airbnb is one of those immeasurably rare experiences. In honor of the success of The Phantom of the Opera, which is ending its historic run on Broadway in April, the opera house will be open to guests who will be able to stay in the maximally luxurious Box of Honour, which is typically where dignitaries and other very important people are seated for performances.

The space has been transformed into a bedroom, which is resplendent in the kind of rich decor only really seen in museums these days. The stay will also include a tour of the famed opera house, and a visit to the real underground lake featured in the novel. Even more exciting? The host is Véronique Leroux, is the great-granddaughter of French novelist Gaston Leroux, who penned the iconic novel, which went on to countless adaptations of both the screen and stage variety, in 1910.

"My great-grandfather's classic story has inspired so many people through the years," Leroux said, in a statement shared with Thrillist. "This is the perfect time to honor him and welcome 'phans' to the famous setting of his much-loved novel for a once-in-a-lifetime stay."