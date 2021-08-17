Airbnb Will Enforce Anti-Party Restrictions for Halloween

Airbnb began cracking down on parties last August as the COVID-19 pandemic entered another wave. The party ban had additional restrictions put in place for holidays where parties are popular. The ban was set to go on "indefinitely," with the company announcing earlier this year that the ban would stay in effect through at least the end of summer 2021.

On August 17, Airbnb announced that it will extend anti-party restrictions for Halloween as well. The holiday will be the one-year anniversary of the first time the service implemented holiday-specific party restrictions in the US and Canada. That policy prohibits one-night and two-night stays over Halloween and other holidays unless the account placing the reservation has a history of positive reviews.

The holiday party ban blocks one-night reservations for an entire home. In addition to Halloween 2020, the policy was put into effect on New Year's Eve and the Fourth of July with added restrictions on two-night stays booked close to the holiday. As with Halloween 2021, there were exemptions on New Year's Eve and the Fourth of July for users with a history of positive reviews.

For Halloween this year, guests will also be asked "to attest that they understand Airbnb’s party ban and that they may be subject to legal action if that rule is broken," according to the company.

Airbnb estimates that its "efforts resulted in a drop in incidents such as unauthorized parties by over 49% for Halloween and over 51% for New Year's Eve." With those results and previous reports that the policy is popular with the Host community, it wouldn't be surprising to see these kinds of bans on future holidays as well.