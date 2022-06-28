Airbnb Is Permanently Banning House Parties

If you were planning on renting an Airbnb to throw a summer rager, then you best devise a backup plan. On Tuesday, the vacation rental app announced that it would be making its ban on house parties permanent. That means no more ragers in Airbnb rentals.

Airbnb initially started to regulate unauthorized gatherings in November 2019 after a Halloween party shooting in California. The company kicked things into high gear in August 2020, extending the party ban because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has since reported that it has seen a "44 percent year-after-year drop in the rate of party reports since implementing the policy."

Although the company recently said it would remove its 16-person limit, which will allow larger homes listed on the platform to be booked to full occupancy, the rental app also removed certain search filters, including the "event friendly" and "parties and events allowed."

More than 6,600 guests and some hosts were suspended in 2021 for attempting to violate the party ban, the company said in a press release. So if you want to keep your Airbnb profile up, maybe it's worth looking into renting an event space instead.