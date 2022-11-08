Airbnb Heard Your Complaints About Hidden Fees & It's Got Some Good News

That super reasonable price you see for the three-bedroom cabin in upstate New York? Yeah, it's not quite as reasonable once Airbnb is asking for your credit card info. The rental marketplace company has long faced complaints of "hidden fees" that ultimately hike up the per-night cost.

Here's the good news: Airbnb is righting its wrongs, CNN Business reports. The company is introducing a new feature that will display the total cost in your search results, including cleaning and other service fees. Airbnb originally announced plans to review its fee system back in May 2021 following customer complaints on social media.

"I've heard you loud and clear—you feel like prices aren’t transparent," CEO Brain Chesky tweeted Monday. "We started as an affordable alternative to hotels, and affordability is especially important today. During this difficult economic time, we need to help our Hosts provide great value to you."

The updates to its pricing and discount tools will also "enable hosts to set more competitive prices," Chesky said. "Hosts told us they'd like our help to better understand the final price guests pay and what price to charge to stay competitive."

As for those annoying guest checklists—which can ultimately result in added fees if you don't complete each tedious task—Airbnb is now providing "guidance" to hosts so that these requests won't get out of hand.

"You shouldn't have to do unreasonable checkout tasks, such as stripping the beds, doing the laundry, or vacuuming," Chesky added on social media. "But we think it's reasonable to turn off the lights, throw food in the trash, and lock the doors—just as you would when leaving your own home."