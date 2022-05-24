You Can Stay in the Spectacular Desert Home of Bobby Berk from ‘Queer Eye’

From time to time, Airbnb unveils a notable locale you can stay, even if it's only available for a night or two. In the past, that has included the lair of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles or FAO Schwarz.

This time, it's the home of Bobby Berk from Netflix's Queer Eye. Though, this one will be available beyond just a couple of nights. As the show's design guru, it should not surprise anyone that the design of his home is quite alluring.