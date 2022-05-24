You Can Stay in the Spectacular Desert Home of Bobby Berk from ‘Queer Eye’
The design guru is opening up his home.
From time to time, Airbnb unveils a notable locale you can stay, even if it's only available for a night or two. In the past, that has included the lair of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles or FAO Schwarz.
This time, it's the home of Bobby Berk from Netflix's Queer Eye. Though, this one will be available beyond just a couple of nights. As the show's design guru, it should not surprise anyone that the design of his home is quite alluring.
To celebrate the listing of his Coachella Valley home, it is available at a steep discount for a couple of nights. Starting May 24, you can book a stay on June 6-7 or June 9-10 for just $22. After that, the price goes up, but it'll still be available through Airbnb.
The stay comes with access to the entire property with seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a covered balcony, and an onsite casita. The outdoor space includes a pool and a jacuzzi. Oh, and there's a bocce ball court, a theater, and areas that are designated for yoga and meditation.
You're probably going to need to extend your stay.