You Can Rent This Fully-Functioning Irish Pub on Airbnb

We've all been there. It's 3 am, you've had your fair share of stouts, and the cab ride home (no matter how short) feels like an eternity. Now imagine you don't have to make that trip back at all, because your Airbnb is the bar. TikTok user Kelly Mccan recently caught some attention for sharing this exact scenario, describing her rental as the "coolest Airbnb ever!"

The Ireland-based vacation spot, which is available on the home rental marketplace, used to be an actual pub that dates back to the 1800s.

"The Holiday Pub in West Cork is much like many other country pubs in Ireland, with one exception: You can now stay here on a self-catering basis and have the whole place to yourself as a holiday home!" the Airbnb listing reads. "Building on the success of the original Holiday Pub in Tipperary, we are delighted to introduce our new venue in West Cork."