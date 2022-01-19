You Can Rent This Fully-Functioning Irish Pub on Airbnb
This six-bedroom vacation rental used to be a pub dating back to the 1800s.
We've all been there. It's 3 am, you've had your fair share of stouts, and the cab ride home (no matter how short) feels like an eternity. Now imagine you don't have to make that trip back at all, because your Airbnb is the bar. TikTok user Kelly Mccan recently caught some attention for sharing this exact scenario, describing her rental as the "coolest Airbnb ever!"
The Ireland-based vacation spot, which is available on the home rental marketplace, used to be an actual pub that dates back to the 1800s.
"The Holiday Pub in West Cork is much like many other country pubs in Ireland, with one exception: You can now stay here on a self-catering basis and have the whole place to yourself as a holiday home!" the Airbnb listing reads. "Building on the success of the original Holiday Pub in Tipperary, we are delighted to introduce our new venue in West Cork."
The space features a game room with air hockey, a ring toss, darts, and a pool table. There's also a cooler, gas, and tap so you can connect your own Guinness keg, although you'll have to bring that yourself.
The property originally consisted of three cottages that were later converted into a pub—allegedly the second licensed pub in Ireland. It was named Public House and open to the public until 2017.
"Now you can experience living in the pub! Settle in the lounge or into one of the comfy leather chairs in the sunroom and the smell of peat from the stove will bring back all the charm of how a pub used to be," the Airbnb listing continues. "Move into the main bar area and get yourself a drink—you can argue over who will be the bar person for the night! The lounge has both a stove and an open fireplace and seating for everyone."