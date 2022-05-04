You Can Stay at the Iconic Moulin Rouge Windmill for Just $1 This Summer
Airbnb wants Cancan fans to live it up like it’s 1889.
If you’re familiar with the classic 2001 film or just love French history, then you may be familiar with the Moulin Rouge, and for the first time ever the iconic Windmill associated with the venue will open its doors for guest stays. Patrons will be able to stay inside the never-before-seen interior space of the red windmill renowned for it being the birthplace of the French Cancan for just €1 (about $1.05).
The red windmill room has been transformed into a Belle Époque-era boudoir to transport guests back in time to the origins of the Moulin Rouge, which was first constructed in 1889. Located in the cobblestone streets of Montmartre, one of the most famous Parisian districts, the Moulin Rouge attracts nearly 600,000 visitors every year. For the very first time you and a loved one can book an overnight stay at the iconic site.
The newly transformed space features glamorous accessories including vintage costumes, fragrant perfumes, and effusive letters from admirers. It's also filled with exquisite art and has a private rooftop terrace.
To make guests stay feel even more like a Parisian night in 1889, patrons will get a private tour of the Moulin Rouge, a three-course dinner prepared by resident chef Arnaud Demerville, a meet and greet with lead dancer and Airbnb Host, Claudine Van Den Bergh, and the best seats in the house during the Moulin Rouge show.
For a chance to stay at the Moulin Rouge Windmill you might want to set a reminder. Booking starts on May 17, 2022 for three individual one-night stays for two guests on June 13, 20, and 27. Check out Airbnb’s listing for more details.