You Can Stay at the Iconic Moulin Rouge Windmill for Just $1 This Summer

If you’re familiar with the classic 2001 film or just love French history, then you may be familiar with the Moulin Rouge, and for the first time ever the iconic Windmill associated with the venue will open its doors for guest stays. Patrons will be able to stay inside the never-before-seen interior space of the red windmill renowned for it being the birthplace of the French Cancan for just €1 (about $1.05).

The red windmill room has been transformed into a Belle Époque-era boudoir to transport guests back in time to the origins of the Moulin Rouge, which was first constructed in 1889. Located in the cobblestone streets of Montmartre, one of the most famous Parisian districts, the Moulin Rouge attracts nearly 600,000 visitors every year. For the very first time you and a loved one can book an overnight stay at the iconic site.