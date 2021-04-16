Airbnb Will Block Some 4th of July Reservations to Prevent House Parties

With more and more Americans getting vaccinated, the nation is finally starting to see a light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel. Many online have dubbed July 4 as the day the country resumes its shenanigans, and while that's a fun thought for people with antibodies, large gatherings are yet to get the stamp of approval from the CDC.

In an effort to prevent house parties on July 4 weekend, Airbnb announced that it would be blocking some people from making reservations during the holiday. More specifically, anyone with a history of poor reviews will be barred from booking an entire house for one night only.

If you have a history of positive reviews, you're exempt, and if you're a trouble-maker who already made a reservation, Airbnb will let it slide.

The decision to put guidelines on Independence Day bookings is part of Airbnb's Summer of Responsible Travel initiative, an eight-part plan to keep hosts, guests, and communities safe in the coming months. Other parts of the plan include giving hosts discounts to buy noise detection devices that alert them when decibel levels are getting too loud, hiring more people to answer phones for the company's 24/7 support hotline, and educating people on pool and fire safety.