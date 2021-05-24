News You Can Stay in the House From 'The Royal Tenenbaums' Through Airbnb If you've always wanted to pretend you live in a Wes Anderson movie, here's your chance.

Photo courtesy of Regina Fleming Photography - Edited

The Royal Tenenbaums is a movie. What this Airbnb presupposes is maybe it isn't. You have the chance to act like you live in a Wes Anderson movie for a couple of days. Airbnb has listed the iconic Tenenbaum house from The Royal Tenenbaums for a two-night stay. The New York house may have just recently hit the market, but you'll be able to pop in for a quick stay if you're clicking fingers have the grit, fire, and guts required. Your chances might not be great, but the home is reported to be $20,000 a month if you rent it. Through Airbnb, it'll cost you just $20 per night.

Photo courtesy of Regina Fleming Photography

The catch is that there's only one two-night stay available. That's it. Still, that will give you plenty of time to reenact your favorite scenes from the movie. Though, one hopes that doesn't involve jumping out of a window or crashing a car into the front of the house. (Poor Buckley.) You'll also need to adjust your scenes a little because the house has unsurprisingly undergone changes since the movie was released two decades ago, and it doesn't include any of the set dressing from the film. The house will be listed at 12 pm ET on May 26. So, you're going to have to be online and ready for action if you want to search for Royal's javelina in the closet. If anyone asks why you're wearing pajamas, you can let them know you have permission to sleep over.

Photo courtesy of Regina Fleming Photography

