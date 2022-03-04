Airbnb Is Offering Free Housing to Ukrainians & Suspending All Operations in Russia

With more than 500,000 Ukrainians forced to flee in response to the Russian invasion, Airbnb is taking action. The rental marketplace announced plans earlier this week to provide free, short-term housing for refugees while also suspending operations in Russia and Belarus.

Airbnb has partnered with the humanitarian organization HIAS, which supports refugees with the resettlement process, to relocate Ukrainians to safety in Poland, Germany, and Hungary.

"Airbnb.org will work directly through nonprofits on the ground, who are responsible for booking and coordinating stays for refugee guests, regardless of nationality, race, ethnicity, or how they identify," Airbnb said in a blog post.