Here's How You Can Book an Airbnb Stay at Ted Lasso's Favorite Pub

Badland spoke to Thrillist over the phone ahead of the launch, to get into the details on everything about the Airbnbification of The Crown & Anchor pub and what it will have to offer for guests. The real pub is called The Prince's Head, located in an actually lovely neighborhood, Richmond, London.

For all of the Ted Lasso super fans out there, an opportunity to stay overnight at The Crown & Anchor pub might seem too good to be true. But thanks to Airbnb, three people will get the opportunity to stay in Mae's iconic bar this year in celebration of the release of the third season of Ted Lasso , which airs on March 15. Annette Badland, who plays Mae on the Apple TV+ show , will serve as host for the lucky guests.

"The Crown & Anchor is an essential fixture for AFC Richmond—it's where friends, colleagues, and teammates come together to celebrate our triumphs or cope with the agony of relegation," said host Annette Badland, who will be in character as Mae. "That's why I'm pleased to host guests (and take the night off!). Time to give others the opportunity to experience the same camaraderie and sense of community that Coach Lasso inspires. After all, we're Richmond ‘til we die!”

Each of the three stays will be able to host up to four guests, each for one night on October 23, 24, and 25, 2023. What's even more exciting is that the stays will only cost $13 each night. The pub will be decked out in AFC Richmond gear, and include access to a dart board, pinball machine, chess, karaoke, and even some biscuits and English tea.

So how does one book such a spectacular experience? On Tuesday, March 21, bookings will become available at 1 pm ET, at Airbnb.com/TedLasso. Bookings will be available on a first come, first serve basis, so you'll need to set an alarm and act fast.