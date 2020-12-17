You Can Sleep Under the Times Square Ball on New Year's Eve for Only $21

Just because crowds can't gather in Times Square on New Year's Eve this year doesn't mean you're out of options: Airbnb and Nasdaq partnered to create an elevated, one-night-only NYE experience in Times Square.

For only $21, one lucky pair will get their own private New Year's Eve stay with an up-close view of the ball drop. The listing goes live at 9 am EST on Monday, December 21, and whoever reserves it first reaps the benefits.

The reservable space includes a clear dome bedroom on Nasdaq's outdoor terrace, an indoor sleeping area with a king bed, an indoor lounge for watching NYE celebrations, a reading nook stocked with board games, a dining room, and a bathroom.

The reservation also comes with a handful of perks, including:

A virtual personal greeting from Mariah Carey

A $5,000 shopping credit to use in shops along Fifth Avenue and in Times Square before the stay

A trunk full of New Year's Eve hats, 2021 glasses, and horns for the countdown

Dinner prepared by a private chef, plus a slice of Junior's famous cheesecake

Panoramic views of all broadcasted NYE events and concerts in Times Square

A crystal memento to take home, designed after this year's Waterford Crystal New Year’s Eve Ball

While the reservation is first come, first served, COVID-19 safety guidelines have forced Airbnb to put a few regulations on who can book. Only New York City residents are eligible to make a reservation, and the guest who secures it can only bring one companion from the same household. It's not ideal, but it's understandable—and considering the value of the stay, it's hard to complain.

You'll find the listing on Airbnb's website, along with other special holiday experiences, like the upcoming takeover of FAO Schwarz.

Keep scrolling for photos of the renovated Nasdaq facilities.