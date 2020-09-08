News You Can Get a Tiny House Airbnb & Mini Cooper Rental for $1 Per Night If you're going to travel, you should travel smarter.

Courtesy of Airbnb

We've all had to pivot our travel experiences since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March. Masks, social distancing, you know the drill. Airbnb has been particularly strategic in promoting online experiences, nearby trips, and now, a remote tiny home experience that you can get to via a rented Mini Cooper. As if the whole two-for-one road trip weren't enough to pique your interest, maybe this will: The travel experience will only set you back $1. Airbnb has partnered with the car maker to offer New Yorkers and LA residents convenient getaways just outside the two cities that require practically zero planning -- or concerns about safety.

Courtesy of Airbnb

The rental marketplace platform has listed two pint-sized houses -- cleaned and prepped according to CDC guidelines -- for three night stays that'll only cost you a single dollar each. Both the Marlboro, New York and Twentynine Palms, California tiny homes will be available for booking beginning September 10 at 1pm PST/4pm EST and each come with their own Mini Cooper vehicle for pickup in their respective cities.

Courtesy of Airbnb

Courtesy of Airbnb

"It’s the little things in life that bring us happiness, which is why hosts on Airbnb are teaming up with MINI USA to offer the ultimate fall weekend getaway for New York City and Los Angeles city dwellers to social distance and explore the backroads of their state," Airbnb reps wrote in an email. "You’ll be able to enjoy both the drive and the destination as each miniature listing is perfectly matched with a MINI of similar size and fun." Weekend availability depends on which destination you opt for. The New York rental, which features orchard views and a fire pit, will have October 16, November 6, and November 20 check-ins. While the "off-grid stargazing cabin" in California is available for November 6, November 12, and December 4.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Megan Schaltegger is a staff writer at Thrillist.