These Are the Top Airbnb Destinations for Digital Nomads in the US

While COVID-19 has been an obvious downer for humanity as a whole, the pandemic has created new opportunities for some—even within the travel sphere. Thanks to new work-from-home flexibility, many ditched the traditional office structure for a nomadic lifestyle.

In fact, according to Airbnb, the North American Digital Nomad Index reports that one in five guests used the rental marketplace platform to work remotely while traveling in 2021. Hosts in the US also earned a combined total of over $2 billion thanks to long-term stays.

Airbnb has, in turn, rounded up the top-earning and most hospitable destinations for these digital nomads across the US.

These are the top-earning destinations:

1. La Quinta, California

2. Delray Beach, Florida

3. Marco Island, Florida

4. Palm Springs, California

5. Indio, California

These are the most hospitable destinations:

1. Bend, Oregon

2. Santa Fe, New Mexico

3. Boulder, Colorado

4. Key West, Florida

5. Fresno, California

Irvine, California; Los Angeles; Cincinnati; Cambridge, Massachusetts; and Seattle were also named by Airbnb as the best equipped digital nomad destinations, while Tulalip, Washington; Catlett, Virginia; Garretson, South Dakota; Lamberton, Minnesota; and Angelton, Texas were deemed the most affordable. You can check out the full report here.