These Are 2020's Hottest Travel Destinations, According to Airbnb

An unexpected trip can be the most exciting kind of vacation to take. As can a trip where circumstances, like a wedding, bring you somewhere you might not have otherwise gone. There's something thrilling about being taken out of your comfort zone and discovering a place to which you've never been.
If you're looking to recreate that feeling, Airbnb's list of the top trending destinations for 2020 might be a good place to find inspiration. The home-sharing company has unveiled the 20 cities that have thus far seen the greatest growth in bookings versus the same period last year.
The list is all over the place, from the US to Australia, Brazil to China. Here are the top 20 cities for 2020 travel.
1. Milwaukee, Wisconsin, United States (up 729%)
2. Bilbao, Spain (402%)
3. Buriram, Thailand (383%)
4. Sunbury, Australia (356%)
5. Romania (298%)
6. Xi'an, China (255%)
7. Eugene, Oregon, United States (213%)
8. Luxembourg (167%)
9. Guadalajara, Mexico (158%)
10. Vanuatu (140%)
11. Cali, Columbia (137%)
12. Cape Canaveral, Florida, United States (136%)
13. Aberdeen, Scotland (119%)
14. Courtenay, British Columbia, Canada (114%)
15. Ubatuba, Brazil (108%)
16. Les Contamines-Montjoie, France (108%)
17. Tokyo, Japan (103%)
18. Kerala, India (95%)
19. Malindi, Kenya (88%)
20. Maastricht, Netherlands (55%)
Yes, Milwaukee sits atop of the heap. It will host the 2020 Democratic National Convention, but there are a ton of reasons to go there. It's has a beautiful waterfront, a fun area to hang before a Bucks game, and its bloody marys are absurdly gigantic and delicious. This far in advance, many of the cities on the list have similar circumstances that aided their rise in bookings. For instance, Bilbao is set to host the Euro 2020 tournament, and Tokyo will be hosting the 2020 Summer Olympics.
Other locales have gorgeous natural attractions, like Romania or Eugene, or are home to bucket list historical locations, such as the terracotta army of Xi'an. There's something there for almost any kind of traveler looking to do something new and exciting in the new year.
Timothy DeLaGhetto and David So Devour all the Bacon at the Blue Ribbon Bacon Festival
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.