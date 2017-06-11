Would You Sleep in This Underwater Shark Tank Airbnb?

Admit it: it takes courage and adventurism to stay in a stranger's bedroom or treehouse via Airbnb. But what if that bedroom were a 360-degree circle of glass walls, 30ft underwater, and surrounded by 35 sharks? Well, that's a different kind of courage. But there's a chance you could win a free night's stay in the shark-infested accommodations early next month via the rental service's new sweepstakes.
As explained in a report by Business Insider, Airbnb will give three people and their guests the opportunity to spend one helluva unforgettable night in the shark tank at the Aquarium de Paris. To enter the competition, all you have to do is visit the Airbnb listing and submit a short explanation (50- to 550 characters) of who you are, where you're from, and why you want to stay with the sharks by 11:59pm CET on April 3rd. Three winners will receive a free night's stay for two people on either April 11th, 12th, or 13th. To enter the contest, you must be 18 or older and able to climb into the shark tank bedroom, according to the official rules.
The listing describes the underwater room as "unlike anything ever built" and "a peaceful enclosure with a large cylindrical bed and breathtaking, immersive views of your new sharp-toothed friends." As you can see in the listing's photos, the shark tank bedroom is only big enough to fit a circular bed and a few other items like a nightstand, but you'll also have access to a bathroom and will be given a meal to eat while watching the sharks. Additionally, you'll be welcomed by the aquarium's shark enthusiast, Fred Buyle, who will introduce you to your friendly hosts for the night by jumping in and dancing with them.
However, staying in the shark tank will come with some important ground rules: no selfies after dark (sharks are sensitive to light), no sleepwalking or night swimming, no diving, and the listing strongly advises that you keep your heads and feet in the bedroom at all times. Oh, and you might want to avoid watching Jaws before you try sleeping there, although, you can always lull yourself to sleep by counting the sharks, right?
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist