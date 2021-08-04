Airbnb Listings Will Now Show the Wi-Fi Speed With More Accuracy

It's no secret that a lot of people have taken to remote work over the last year-and-a-half. There's a lot to like about it (and plenty to dislike, too). However, if you're looking to spend a little time in a more remote region than you're normally working, it's natural to be concerned you'll actually have the internet access required to do your job.

With that in mind, Airbnb has launched a new feature that gives you a more accurate idea of how strong the WiFi speed will be at different accommodations offered through the site. It's a feature that will be appreciated by digital nomads, but it's nice for everyone whether you're looking to watch a little Netflix at night or you need it for creative projects.

Prior to this, hosts have been able to self-report WiFi speeds, but this new feature will test their internet strength right inside the Airbnb app and let you know what was found. Not all listings will carry this information. It's going to be at the host's discretion. The new feature is rolling out in the US already. The company says it plans to "expand globally in the coming weeks." So, now you know you can binge watch old seasons of Stranger Things before the new season even though you're on vacation.