You Can Stay in Winnie the Pooh's House in the Hundred Acre Woods

Photo courtesy of Henry Woide/Airbnb

If your timing is just right, you may have had the chance to check out pop culture-inspired Airbnb stays in the past, like that long-gone Ninja Turtles lair in New York. They happen from time to time, but you have to be quick to get a chance to stay there because the limited availability never lasts long. Another has surfaced and, like others, you're going to have to be quick to nab the stay. You can now book a stay at Winnie the Pooh's home in the Hundred Acre Wood through Airbnb. The tiny house that looks like a tree is situated in the Ashdown Forest forest that inspired A.A. Milne's Hundred Acre Wood and was purpose-built to celebrate the character's 95th anniversary.

Photo courtesy of Henry Woide/Airbnb

The stay is hosted by "Disney-appointed Winnie the Pooh illustrator" Kim Raymond, who has drawn Pooh for the last 30 years. (Not the same artist who has done work on Judge Dredd.) He also curated what you'll find inside the house, "taking inspiration from the original decorations of E.H. Shepard," per the announcement. “I have been illustrating Winnie the Pooh for 30 years, and I continue to be inspired by the classic decorations of E.H. Shepard and the more recent Disney stories," Raymond says. "The ‘Bearbnb’ is a unique experience that brings the charm of Pooh to life for fans, whilst honoring the original adventures that have been so important to many people for 95 years.”

Photo courtesy of Henry Woide/Airbnb

There are two separate single-night stays available on September 24 and 25, costing £95 per night. If you live in the US, here's the rub: current COVID-19 travel restrictions mean that you aren't going to be able to book this one. If you are eligible for the Pooh night, however, you can bring some friends. The Bearbnb can sleep up to four people. You'll find touches in every corner of the house that stoke your Winnie the Pooh nostalgia, from the "Mr. Sanders" sign over the door to "hunny" pots in the cupboards. You'll also get a guided tour through the Hundred Acre Wood, have the chance to play Poohsticks on the Poohsticks Bridge, and partake in "locally-sourced hunny-inspired meals." Those two stays will be up for grabs at 2 pm BST on September 20.