Airbnb Just Revealed Its Most Wish-Listed Barns These are not your average barns.

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Looking at trends from a year where travel all but stopped, Airbnb previously noted that many people were wish-listing stays for the future. Cabins were the top "wish-listed unique stay type" in the report, while there was an 80% increase in "treehouse views" since March 2020 and a 63% increase in barns over the same period. It's clear that travelers have been thinking about how to travel safely, looking for places where social distancing is still possible. In the search for unique places to take a future trip, unique barns have become a sought-after stay. Airbnb has shared the ten most wish-listed barn stays from the last year. If the emphasis on barns is throwing you off, don't expect to see cows and pigs taking up residence in these barns. You're more likely to see spiral staircases, chandeliers, and claw-foot tubs. Many of the homes on the list are found in the US. The others are located in England and Ireland. Here's a look at Airbnb's most-loved barns with details on the homes from Airbnb.

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

The Barn Guesthouse hosted by Natalie (Georgia, USA) "The tall windows and high ceilings of Natalie’s barn offer a relaxing view on Georgia’s serene forest making this carefully decorated guesthouse the perfect solution for those who are looking for a peaceful retreat surrounded by nature." "The tall windows and high ceilings of Natalie’s barn offer a relaxing view on Georgia’s serene forest making this carefully decorated guesthouse the perfect solution for those who are looking for a peaceful retreat surrounded by nature."

Photo courtesy of Alexandra Wallace

The Barn at Old Morro hosted by April (California, USA) "Set in a beautiful spot under a mature and majestic grove of oak trees, April’s barn is a great spot to explore the Central Coast. From here there are many hiking trails to discover panoramic vineyards and beautiful nearby beaches." "Set in a beautiful spot under a mature and majestic grove of oak trees, April’s barn is a great spot to explore the Central Coast. From here there are many hiking trails to discover panoramic vineyards and beautiful nearby beaches."

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Barn in the Surrey Hills hosted by Melanie (England) "Half a mile up a track in the Surrey Hills, Melanie’s barn is a stylish and modern retreat. Its tranquil open plan living room is the perfect place to relax and enjoy the views over the pond and garden after a day of hiking in the nearby South Downs National Park." "Half a mile up a track in the Surrey Hills, Melanie’s barn is a stylish and modern retreat. Its tranquil open plan living room is the perfect place to relax and enjoy the views over the pond and garden after a day of hiking in the nearby South Downs National Park."

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Cotswold Cottage hosted by Kate (England) "Located at the top of a hill overlooking the Windrush valley, Kate’s cottage is a stylishly converted Georgian barn. This idyllic location is perfect to explore the Cotswolds and its quintessentially English villages of honey-colored stone." "Located at the top of a hill overlooking the Windrush valley, Kate’s cottage is a stylishly converted Georgian barn. This idyllic location is perfect to explore the Cotswolds and its quintessentially English villages of honey-colored stone."

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Luxury Forest Barn hosted by Nicole (England) "Located just 2 hours from London, this delightful barn is perfectly nestled at the end of a tranquil private drive with far-reaching views. From here you can walk, cycle or ride the miles of forest trails as well as enjoy village life with a short stroll to the traditional pubs, shops, and tea rooms." "Located just 2 hours from London, this delightful barn is perfectly nestled at the end of a tranquil private drive with far-reaching views. From here you can walk, cycle or ride the miles of forest trails as well as enjoy village life with a short stroll to the traditional pubs, shops, and tea rooms."

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Retro Barnhouse hosted by Hannah (New York, USA) "Only 55 miles outside of New York City, this 1790s Barnhouse with its fields, paths, hammock, BBQ grill, and bonfire pit is a perfect retreat space for friends, families, adventurers, or those who simply need a relaxing getaway. " "Only 55 miles outside of New York City, this 1790s Barnhouse with its fields, paths, hammock, BBQ grill, and bonfire pit is a perfect retreat space for friends, families, adventurers, or those who simply need a relaxing getaway. "

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Lost River Barn hosted by Rich & Brittany (West Virginia, USA) "Rich & Brittany’s barn is a rustic modern retreat ideal for those who want to experience a stay in the mountains without renouncing the comforts of a modern home. Fiber optic internet, A/C, outdoor jacuzzi, gas grill, and fully-equipped kitchen are just some of the amenities you’ll find in this barn." "Rich & Brittany’s barn is a rustic modern retreat ideal for those who want to experience a stay in the mountains without renouncing the comforts of a modern home. Fiber optic internet, A/C, outdoor jacuzzi, gas grill, and fully-equipped kitchen are just some of the amenities you’ll find in this barn."

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Rustic 17th Century Barn hosted by Sally (England) "Sally’s barn is another great example of modern amenities in a rustic setting surrounded by fields. Located on an Equestrian property just 30 minutes from London, this lovely barn offers a fully-fitted kitchen, bathroom with rain shower, underfloor heating, high-speed Wi-Fi, surround sound, Bluetooth speaker, and TV. " "Sally’s barn is another great example of modern amenities in a rustic setting surrounded by fields. Located on an Equestrian property just 30 minutes from London, this lovely barn offers a fully-fitted kitchen, bathroom with rain shower, underfloor heating, high-speed Wi-Fi, surround sound, Bluetooth speaker, and TV. "

Old Stone Barn hosted by Patricia And Philip (Galway, Ireland) "This beautiful 110-year-old stone barn overlooking the lake of Lough Corrib is situated on a quiet country road between the historic villages of Cong and Clonbur. Patricia And Philip (and their dog Coco) will offer you bikes and tips to explore the surrounding area and its natural beauties." "This beautiful 110-year-old stone barn overlooking the lake of Lough Corrib is situated on a quiet country road between the historic villages of Cong and Clonbur. Patricia And Philip (and their dog Coco) will offer you bikes and tips to explore the surrounding area and its natural beauties." [Photo at the top of the page]

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Barn in the New Forest hosted by Alison (England) "Alison’s idyllic newly refurbished barn is located in the peaceful Dorset countryside. But don’t let its tranquility fool you, this area offers activities of all sorts like cycling, sailing, kayaking, and paddleboarding as well as fabulous excursions, starting with the many walks into the forest right from your doorstep. " "Alison’s idyllic newly refurbished barn is located in the peaceful Dorset countryside. But don’t let its tranquility fool you, this area offers activities of all sorts like cycling, sailing, kayaking, and paddleboarding as well as fabulous excursions, starting with the many walks into the forest right from your doorstep. "

