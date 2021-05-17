News

Airbnb Shared Its Best-Reviewed Homes That Still Have Summer Availability

It's not too late to plan your summer retreat.

By Dustin Nelson

Published on 5/17/2021 at 8:02 PM

airbnb availbility
The Watson Woods Cabin | Photo courtesy of Airbnb
The Watson Woods Cabin | Photo courtesy of Airbnb
Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. As of April 2021, official guidance from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention states that fully vaccinated people can travel at low risk, though safety precautions are still required. Should you need to travel, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance as well as local requirements/protocols/restrictions for both your destination and home city upon your return. Be safe out there.

Many vaccinated Americans are making plans to visit loved ones or just get away from the office (or home office). Still, many would-be travelers are looking for trips that allow them to continue some social distancing. That's part of the reason rental cars are hard to come by right now. 

The rush for places to crash may be on, so Airbnb put together a list of homes in its network that may be of interest. The collected homes are the "newest and highest reviewed" places to stay on Airbnb that still have availability for this summer. After a year of wish-listing dream houses, many of the most alluring homes on Airbnb have been snapped up. These are all homes, however, that come with the stamp of approval from other travelers and can still be rented. 

Here are the best-rated homes in the US that still on the market.

airbnbs for the summer
The Loft @ Eden East | Photo courtesy of Airbnb

where to stay this summer
Rooftop - E Downtown Containers | Photo courtesy of Airbnb

best airbnb
The Ellsworth Creek Retreat | Photo courtesy of Airbnb

best of airbnb
Treetop Hideaway | Photo courtesy of Airbnb

best of airbnb
The Fletcher Lodge | Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.

Dustin Nelson is a Senior Staff Writer at Thrillist. Follow Dustin Nelson on Twitter.
Our Newsletter
By Signing Up, I Agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy.