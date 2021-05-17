Airbnb Shared Its Best-Reviewed Homes That Still Have Summer Availability
It's not too late to plan your summer retreat.
Many vaccinated Americans are making plans to visit loved ones or just get away from the office (or home office). Still, many would-be travelers are looking for trips that allow them to continue some social distancing. That's part of the reason rental cars are hard to come by right now.
The rush for places to crash may be on, so Airbnb put together a list of homes in its network that may be of interest. The collected homes are the "newest and highest reviewed" places to stay on Airbnb that still have availability for this summer. After a year of wish-listing dream houses, many of the most alluring homes on Airbnb have been snapped up. These are all homes, however, that come with the stamp of approval from other travelers and can still be rented.
Here are the best-rated homes in the US that still on the market.
- The Loft @ Eden East in El Cajon, California
- Watson Woods Cabin in Bearsville, New York
- Experience Oceanfront Paradise on O'ahu in Honolulu, Hawaii
- The Big White House in Nashville, Tennessee
- Rooftop - E Downtown Containers in Houston, Texas
- Studio w/ Private Heated Pool at Siesta Beach in Siesta Key, Florida
- Jacuzzi Time! Three Bedroom Oasis in La Quinta, California
- Ellsworth Creek Retreat: Two Complete Units in One in Black Hawk, Colorado
- The Daisy Cabin in Kerhonkson, New York
- Yours Truly Stylish Indoor/Outdoor Living in Tempe, Arizona
- Treetop Hideaway - Peaceful, Gorgeous Views in Idyllwild-Pine Cove, California
- Urban Sanctuary & Roof Deck in Denver, Colorado
- Private Luxury North Dallas Guesthouse with pool in Carrollton, Texas
- Fletcher Lodge: Luxury in Breck! in Breckenridge, Colorado
- Relax and Renew in a Getaway Rancho Cottage in Burbank, California
- Spacious one br apt w/pool in Ithaca, New York