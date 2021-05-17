Airbnb Shared Its Best-Reviewed Homes That Still Have Summer Availability

Many vaccinated Americans are making plans to visit loved ones or just get away from the office (or home office). Still, many would-be travelers are looking for trips that allow them to continue some social distancing. That's part of the reason rental cars are hard to come by right now.

The rush for places to crash may be on, so Airbnb put together a list of homes in its network that may be of interest. The collected homes are the "newest and highest reviewed" places to stay on Airbnb that still have availability for this summer. After a year of wish-listing dream houses, many of the most alluring homes on Airbnb have been snapped up. These are all homes, however, that come with the stamp of approval from other travelers and can still be rented.

Here are the best-rated homes in the US that still on the market.