Airbnb's Super Bowl Commercial Has a Powerful Message for President Trump

Between Budweiser's strong pro-immigration story and Audi's powerful gender equality statement, we all knew well before kickoff the Super Bowl would be full of politically charged commercials this year. A 30-second ad from Airbnb, however, appears to take President Donald Trump's embattled immigration ban head-on with a powerful message about acceptance.
As you can see in the video (shown above), the commercial features close-ups of people of all races and identities, with strong words of inclusiveness and acceptance appearing over their faces: “We believe no matter who you are, where you’re from, who you love or who you worship, we all belong. The world is more beautiful the more you accept.” The spot is a subtle, but unmistakeable, jab at Trump's recent executive order that suspends the entry of refugees from Syria and restricts travel from seven majority-Muslim countries.
Of course, the commercial should come as no surprise, considering Airbnb CEO and co-Founder Brian Chesky's strong public opposition to Trump's ban and the company's initiatives in response to the executive action. For example, Airbnb recently pledged to provide housing to 100,000 people, beginning with refugees and other people in need, over the next five years.
"We'll start with refugees, disaster survivors, and relief workers, though we want to accommodate many more types of displaced people over time," the company said on a website for the campaign. "To help people around the world facing displacement, we'll work with our community of hosts to find not just a place to stay, but also a place to feel connected, respected, and a part of a community again."
Meanwhile, enforcement of Trump's immigration ban remains temporarily halted after a Friday ruling by a federal judge in Seattle. Check out our full ranking of the best Super Bowl commercials here.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.