Airbnb's Super Bowl Commercial Has a Powerful Message for President Trump

Between Budweiser's strong pro-immigration story and Audi's powerful gender equality statement, we all knew well before kickoff the Super Bowl would be full of politically charged commercials this year. A 30-second ad from Airbnb, however, appears to take President Donald Trump's embattled immigration ban head-on with a powerful message about acceptance.

As you can see in the video (shown above), the commercial features close-ups of people of all races and identities, with strong words of inclusiveness and acceptance appearing over their faces: “We believe no matter who you are, where you’re from, who you love or who you worship, we all belong. The world is more beautiful the more you accept.” The spot is a subtle, but unmistakeable, jab at Trump's recent executive order that suspends the entry of refugees from Syria and restricts travel from seven majority-Muslim countries.