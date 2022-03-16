Airborne Recalls Millions of Bottles of Gummies Due to Potential Injury Risk

If you recently stocked up on Airborne's Immune Support Gummies, you may want to check your medicine cabinet. The bottles might just go... airborne.

Reckitt, the consumer goods company that owns Airborne, issued a voluntary recall of some 3.74 million bottles of Immune Support Gummies on Wednesday.

The supplements are being recalled due to pressure build-up in the bottle that can cause the cap and underlying seal to pop off with force, causing an injury hazard, according to a recall alert posted by the Consumer Product Safety Commission. As USA Todayreports, the gummy containers could pose a threat of injury when opened for the first time.