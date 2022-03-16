Airborne Recalls Millions of Bottles of Gummies Due to Potential Injury Risk
The bottles, not the gummies themselves, are potentially defective.
If you recently stocked up on Airborne's Immune Support Gummies, you may want to check your medicine cabinet. The bottles might just go... airborne.
Reckitt, the consumer goods company that owns Airborne, issued a voluntary recall of some 3.74 million bottles of Immune Support Gummies on Wednesday.
The supplements are being recalled due to pressure build-up in the bottle that can cause the cap and underlying seal to pop off with force, causing an injury hazard, according to a recall alert posted by the Consumer Product Safety Commission. As USA Todayreports, the gummy containers could pose a threat of injury when opened for the first time.
The recall includes 63- and 75-count bottles of the gummies in blueberry pomegranate, orange, and assorted fruit flavors. These bottles were sold at several major retailers, including Target, Costco, Sam's Club, Walgreens, CVS, and others.
So far, there have been 70 reports of the cap or seal popping off the bottles, per the report. In 18 of those cases, people reported minor injuries, while there was one report of an eye injury requiring medical attention. Airborne Immune Support Gummies that have already been opened are not subject to this recall as they no longer pose the potential risk.
To spot the UPC numbers, take a look at the product label and for the lot codes and expiration dates, look on the bottom of the bottle. Check out the list of lot and expiration numbers here. If one of these unopened bottles is sitting in your cupboard, call 888-266-8003 from 8 am to 5 pm ET, Monday through Friday or visit Schiff Vitamins. You can also return unopened bottles for a full refund.