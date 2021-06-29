Airbus Created an In-Flight Quarantine Tent For Travelers with COVID Symptoms

Just because we're finally able to travel again doesn't mean the COVID threat has been mitigated altogether—new variants seem to keep popping up. Because the coronavirus is still a very real threat, Airbus has created an in-flight quarantine tent in case travelers start showing symptoms mid-flight.

According to CNN Travel, the airliner manufacturer has created a semi-transparent plastic isolation bubble, dubbed the Airbus PaxCASE (Passenger Containment Area for Symptomatic Events), to protect travelers from fellow passengers that may be infected with the virus. According to the president of cabin marketing for Airbus, Ingo Wuggetzer, the PaxCASE can either resemble a fixed curtain rail or a removable sheet taped to the ceiling. It would reportedly enclose one single seat row.

"It's a very simple, easy principle, applied by the crew in case of emergency need," Wuggetzer told CNN Travel.

The concept, which has already been nominated for a 2021 Crystal Cabin Award (like those double-decker seats) in the Clean and Safe Air Travel category, was dreamt up during the height of the pandemic as the company looked for ways to make air travel safer.

"There was a kind of real panic because of the crisis, what to do and what can we do," Wuggetzer said, noting that Airbus designers immediately went to work on new concepts. "We created, I think, more than 2,000 ideas."

The company has also zeroed in on making flight experiences entirely touch-free in the future, so stay tuned.