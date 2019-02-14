Airbus Just Pulled the Plug on the Biggest Passenger Plane in the World

We are pleased to announce an order with @Airbus for 40 A330-900neo and 30 A350-900 aircraft, worth US$ 21.4 billion at list prices. We will also take delivery of 14 more A380s, taking our total A380 order book to 123 aircraft. #FlyEmiratesFlyBetter https://t.co/OW2SuVdCAS pic.twitter.com/jpV7dE0jMX