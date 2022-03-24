Airlines Are Making a Push to End the Mask Mandate

Airlines for America, a trade group made up of the CEOs of several of America's largest airlines, wrote a letter to President Joe Biden to end COVID precautions for travelers. The letter urged the president to lift the mask mandate and pre-departure testing requirements.

"Now is the time for the Administration to sunset federal transportation travel restrictions—including the international pre-departure testing requirement and the federal mask mandate—that are no longer aligned with the realities of the current epidemiological environment," the letter states.

This month, government officials announced that the public transit mask mandate would be extended from March 18 to April 18. The mandate was extended because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) needed more time to create a strategy around lifting mask mandates safely. The CDC has loosened COVID guidelines for wearing masks in recent weeks. While the number of COVID cases in the US has decreased significantly, on March 23, there were still 30,259 new cases, and 919 deaths reported.

Mask mandates on airplanes have posed significant issues where unruly passengers who refuse to follow the guidelines have become violent with flight attendants. The letter from CEOs pointed to this issue as a reason to lift mask mandates.

"It is critical to recognize that the burden of enforcing both the mask and pre-departure testing requirements has fallen on our employees for two years now," the letter continues. "This is not a function they are trained to perform and subjects them to daily challenges by frustrated customers. This in turn takes a toll on their own well-being."

The White House has not yet issued a response to the letter. Right now, there has been no indication from any government agency on whether the mask mandate or any other COVID-related travel precautions will be lifted on April 18 or later.